Latest on bid to reopen vandal-hit toilet blocks
- Credit: Mick Howes
Investigations are continuing after extensive damage was caused to three toilet blocks in Lowestoft.
The toilet block at Jubilee North on Lowestoft promenade had to be closed after being damaged by arsonists and vandals, while public conveniences at Kensington Gardens and the Pakefield Street toilets were also shut due to vandalism.
The attacks on the loos at Kensington Gardens on Kirkley Cliff Road on Saturday, June 19 and Pakefield Street led to the temporary closure of the facilities.
A Lowestoft Town Council spokesman said: "At Kensington Gardens, works are ongoing.
"These include deep cleans to the gents facilities and the 24-hour/disabled facilities.
"Replacement of fittings, toilet paper holders and other repairs are also scheduled in due course.
You may also want to watch:
"The gents facilities have now been re-opened; however, the disabled facilities and ladies facilities are temporarily closed while ongoing work takes place to repair various breakages, essential carpentry work to doors and deep cleaning from the blaze.
"The Pakefield Street toilets are once again open with reduced capacity in the ladies facilities while final repairs are carried out."
Most Read
- 1 Two motocross bikes stolen from Lowestoft garage in overnight raid
- 2 Man jailed for six years after 'deplorable' attack on Lowestoft officers
- 3 Lowestoft road to be closed for 'drainage works'
- 4 Couple leave award-winning Suffolk pub to launch charcuterie business
- 5 'A rare opportunity' - Beautiful area of land near Beccles set for auction
- 6 New accommodation unveiled to help support former rough sleepers
- 7 New homes unveiled at site of historic pub in Lowestoft
- 8 Missing Lowestoft man, 23, found 'safe and well'
- 9 Man 'besotted' with barmaid breaches court order banning him from contact
- 10 Lowestoft home targeted in afternoon burglary