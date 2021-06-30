Latest on bid to reopen vandal-hit toilet blocks

Published: 2:25 PM June 30, 2021

The block of public toilets in Kensington Gardens on Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Investigations are continuing after extensive damage was caused to three toilet blocks in Lowestoft.

The toilet block at Jubilee North on Lowestoft promenade had to be closed after being damaged by arsonists and vandals, while public conveniences at Kensington Gardens and the Pakefield Street toilets were also shut due to vandalism.

The attacks on the loos at Kensington Gardens on Kirkley Cliff Road on Saturday, June 19 and Pakefield Street led to the temporary closure of the facilities.

A Lowestoft Town Council spokesman said: "At Kensington Gardens, works are ongoing.

"These include deep cleans to the gents facilities and the 24-hour/disabled facilities.

"Replacement of fittings, toilet paper holders and other repairs are also scheduled in due course.

"The gents facilities have now been re-opened; however, the disabled facilities and ladies facilities are temporarily closed while ongoing work takes place to repair various breakages, essential carpentry work to doors and deep cleaning from the blaze.

The Gents public toilets on Pakefield Street, Lowestoft have now reopened. - Credit: Mick Howes

"The Pakefield Street toilets are once again open with reduced capacity in the ladies facilities while final repairs are carried out."



