Fresh warning after shed burglaries in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:24 PM October 14, 2021   
Worthing Road shed burglary Lowestoft

A shed on Worthing Road, Lowestoft was forced open overnight. - Credit: Google Images

Householders are being urged to ensure that their sheds are secure following a further spate of burglaries recently.

Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses after two burglaries in Lowestoft overnight.

Last month, officers urged residents to review the security for their outbuildings, sheds and garages after a spate of burglaries in the town.

Now, police have issued a further warning to take security steps after two burglaries overnight.

Fortunately, nothing appears to have been stolen in the latest break-ins, but information is being sought.

A police spokesman said: "A shed at a home in Dene Road was forced open sometime between 10pm last night (Wednesday, October 13) and 9am this morning, Thursday, October 14.

"Nearby in Worthing Road another shed was forced open overnight, between Wednesday, October 13 and Thursday, October 14.

"Nothing was stolen from either shed.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about these burglaries, call Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/57404/21 or 37/57387/21 on 101.

