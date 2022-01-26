Three bikes stolen in latest spate of cycle thefts

Three bikes left insecure in a front garden were stolen from a home in Colsterdale, Carlton Colville in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Police have urged cyclists to keep their bikes locked and secure after the latest spate of thefts.

It comes after three insecure bikes were stolen from the front garden of a home in Carlton Colville.

Officers are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after three bikes left insecure in a front garden were stolen from a home in Colsterdale, Carlton Colville in Lowestoft.

Between 1am and 1.30am on Saturday, January 22 a man's green, white and black Tiger cycle, a maroon red Raleigh Equator cycle and a girls pink Vermont cycle were stolen.

A police spokesman said: "We are reminding owners of pedal cycles to always keep them locked with a good quality lock.

"Ensure you have photos and any serial numbers."

The warning comes after four bikes were stolen during separate garage break-ins and a theft in Lowestoft on Monday.

Information about the thefts of the three bikes should be directed to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/5218/22 via 101.