'Deliberate destruction' - Anger as vandals target park again

Wooden fencing at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft has been damaged. - Credit: Mick Howes

Fencing has been damaged and graffiti sprayed on a council information board as vandals caused further damage at a popular park - just days after a tree was destroyed.

Further vandalism at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft has been reported to police after an Oak tree - planted as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations - was "severely damaged" and a plaque was stolen.

The Mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, and heartbroken children who formed part of eco-warrior team from Grove Primary School - who were all part of the special planting ceremony on Friday, March 11- hit out at the "mindless" actions of those causing "intentional destruction".

The damaged tree at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With the oak trees and plaques supplied by East Suffolk Council as part of its Treebilee scheme, there was shock and sadness as the newly planted tree was vandalised and the commemorative plaque was removed.

The plaque that had been unveiled at the ceremony at Rosedale Park, Lowestoft that was subsequently stolen. - Credit: Mick Howes

Now, Lowestoft town council has confirmed that further vandalism has taken place at Rosedale Park within the past week.

Fencing, designed to keep the park's play area secure for children to use, has been damaged after panels were ripped out, removed and left strewn on the park.

The damaged fencing at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Graffiti was also spray painted onto the town council's information board.

Graffiti daubed on the noticeboard at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

A town council spokesman said: "The intentional damage of the wooden fencing at Rosedale Park is a further blow to the public’s enjoyment of this open space.

The play area at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"As well as the blatant disregard for the newly planted tree which was damaged and the theft of the commemorative plaque, there was graffiti sprayed on the noticeboard which contains public information.

"The town council’s work is funded by the public and it is disappointing that public money is being used to clear up after a few who have chosen to cause deliberate destruction to this public open space.

"All matters have been reported to Suffolk Police.

"We are making good as the fencing was designed to keep the play area secure for children using it."

If you witness any vandalism or anti-social behaviour please call Suffolk Police on 101 or use the Suffolk Constabulary online reporting tool.