'A real boost': Transport museum lands £25,000 boost

The region's premier working transport museum will be able to continue its creative work in the community after receiving a vital funding boost.

Popular attraction the East Anglia Transport Museum, on Chapel Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft is set to receive £25,000 from the third round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The venue is among 11 organisations across Suffolk which will receive a share of £1,081,714 in funding with 925 recipients benefitting from the latest round of awards, the Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced on Friday.

Having been affected by a loss of income amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, this funding grant by Arts Council England will enable overdue maintenance work and restoration tasks to be tackled.

Museum chairman, David Jordan, said: “This support gives our volunteers a real boost to morale that despite the challenges of recent times we can return to a full operation with our historic collection for the enjoyment of all, whilst preserving these precious vehicles for the future.”

The museum, founded 50 years ago, restores, maintains and operates a collection of trams, trolleybuses, motor buses and other vehicles to demonstrate the history of transport over the past 100 years.

The lockdowns and other restrictions meant that the museum, which is entirely financially independent, saw a massive reduction in admissions income while costs reduced marginally.

This funding grant will enable the museum to tackle the work that had been put on hold to make necessary savings over the past 20 months.

The Ride the Lights event is returning this year to the East Anglia Transport Museum - Credit: East Anglia Transport Museum

Now, museum volunteers will be working hard over the coming months to catch up, while also opening the Museum through November and December, to then be ready for reopening next Easter.

With more than £1.2 billion having already been awarded from the unprecedented Culture Recovery Fund, this has supported around 5,000 individual organisations and sites across the country ranging from local museums to West End theatres, grassroots music venues to festivals, and organisations in the cultural and heritage supply-chains.

Lowestoft's Marina Theatre also benefited from a £36,000 grant which will help it continue to supply vital services and events.