Three people temporarily rehomed after early morning flat fire

Firefighters were called following a blaze at a flat in Pier Terrace, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mark Boggis

Three people have had to be temporarily rehomed after a flat fire left a property uninhabitable.

Firefighters from Suffolk and Norfolk responded following a flat fire in Lowestoft in the early hours of Monday (January 10).

Two crews from Lowestoft South, one from Lowestoft North and two from Great Yarmouth fire stations attended the blaze at a flat in Pier Terrace, Lowestoft, about 12.18am.

They spent more than a hour at the scene, with the incident under control by 1.40am.

After neighbouring flats had to be evacuated, the blaze is understood to have started in cables.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire was believed to have started on the second floor after cables between the flat and the shop below had burnt through the floor.

Following the blaze, residents in the building were evacuated while those in the flat were given alternative accommodation overnight due to the flat being deemed unsafe.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, and those in the flat were believed to have been outside the property when fire crews arrived at the scene.

The brigade spokesman added: "Residents were rehoused as the building was deemed uninhabitable overnight.

"Everyone was out of the building on arrival and all persons were accounted for."

With three people understood to have been inside the flat at the time of the blaze, the brigade spokesman added: "Three people were rehoused and the whole building was evacuated."

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “East Suffolk Council was made aware of a fire at a flat in Pier Terrace, Lowestoft, in the early hours of the morning of Monday, January 10.

“Our environmental health officers have been working in conjunction with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

“Meanwhile, our housing needs team has been working to assist tenants unable to remain in their property with making alternative arrangements.”

Fire investigations were continuing at the scene on Monday afternoon, but they have now been closed.

Police said that they were notified of the blaze, but there was "no need to attend."