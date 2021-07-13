News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Olympics next for Lowestoft firm after providing Euro 2020 goalposts

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:14 PM July 13, 2021   
England's Raheem Sterling (left) and Italy's Emerson battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 F

England's Raheem Sterling (left) and Italy's Emerson battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

A long-established, family-run company based in Lowestoft helped to play an important role in the Euro 2020 campaign.

As the UK’s leading manufacturer of sports equipment, supplying some of the world's largest sporting events and stadiums, Lowestoft-based Harrod Sport supplied the goals to six of the venues that featured in the European Championships.

From its base on the South Lowestoft industrial estate, Harrod Sport - part of the Harrod UK group of companies - also inspired thousands as a social media competition was successfully held during the tournament.

And now the company is gearing up to showcase its equipment at the Tokyo Olympics while also stepping up preparations for the new football season.

Kevin Utton, director of sport sales and marketing at Harrod Sport, said: "It’s been a brilliant summer so far, and we now look forward to showcasing our equipment at the Tokyo Olympics, getting our goal posts in place for when Europe’s top football leagues resume next month and continuing our preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kevin Utton Installing hockey goals for Rio Olympics - made in Lowestoft by Harrod UK

Kevin Utton installing hockey goals for the Rio Olympics - made in Lowestoft by Harrod UK - in 2016. - Credit: Harrod UK

“It’s always a joyful moment to see our goal posts and sports equipment being used at the world’s biggest tournaments and for us to represent Suffolk and East Anglia on the European and international stage."

During the course of the tournament, Harrod’s Euros Goal campaign received more than 1,000 competition entries on social media and handed six lucky winners goal sets worth a total of over £500.

Fans were asked to “guess the goals” for all 31 matches featuring Harrod goals, with those who predicted correctly entered into a series of prize draws throughout the tournament to win a selection of packages from the Harrod Sport Finesse Garden Goal range.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve been blown away by the amount of people that have taken part in our competition,” Mr Utton said.

“EURO 2020 has been a tournament we, as a nation, will never forget, and we are proud that our campaign has contributed to so many people’s enjoyment and experience of the event."

The brand new goals being used at the 2021 FA Cup Final at Wembley. 

The brand new goals being used at the 2021 FA Cup Final at Wembley. - Credit: Harrod UK

Most Read

  1. 1 Drug dealer freed after appealing sentence despite teenager's death
  2. 2 Girl kicked and punched in street while walking home from school
  3. 3 Hunt on for burglars who hit nine businesses in Lowestoft
  1. 4 Teen wanted for burglary and stalking
  2. 5 7 places to enjoy the best of Norfolk's nature
  3. 6 37 bikes stolen in Lowestoft in less than three months
  4. 7 'Beers, tears and flares': How the Euro 2020 final unfolded at Waveney pub
  5. 8 'Tremendous regeneration potential': Norfolk boatyard up for auction
  6. 9 Pictures: Lowestoft-area pub helping England 'bring it home'
  7. 10 Roof rack and ladders stolen from white van in Lowestoft

With EURO 2020 setting a new record of 142 goals scored, Mr Utton added: “Our campaign asked for goals, and we got them."

To discover the top five matches involving Harrod goals at EURO 2020, visit www.harrodsport.com


Euro 2020
Olympics
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police and Forensic Services officers at the scene of the house blaze on Saturday.

Updated

Shock as man dies after house fire

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
reckless lowestoft man

Man videoed climbing and dangling off Lowestoft bridge

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft Bargain Point raid

Man fined £2,000 for selling illegal cigarettes and tobacco

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Kirsty and Julie Cox, Michael and Carole Gorrod, Rose Sinacola and Linda Taylor at the retirement of Mrs Gorrod.

Long serving café owner 'overwhelmed' by well wishes on retirement

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus