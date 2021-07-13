Olympics next for Lowestoft firm after providing Euro 2020 goalposts

Published: 8:14 PM July 13, 2021

England's Raheem Sterling (left) and Italy's Emerson battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

A long-established, family-run company based in Lowestoft helped to play an important role in the Euro 2020 campaign.

As the UK’s leading manufacturer of sports equipment, supplying some of the world's largest sporting events and stadiums, Lowestoft-based Harrod Sport supplied the goals to six of the venues that featured in the European Championships.

From its base on the South Lowestoft industrial estate, Harrod Sport - part of the Harrod UK group of companies - also inspired thousands as a social media competition was successfully held during the tournament.

And now the company is gearing up to showcase its equipment at the Tokyo Olympics while also stepping up preparations for the new football season.

Kevin Utton, director of sport sales and marketing at Harrod Sport, said: "It’s been a brilliant summer so far, and we now look forward to showcasing our equipment at the Tokyo Olympics, getting our goal posts in place for when Europe’s top football leagues resume next month and continuing our preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kevin Utton installing hockey goals for the Rio Olympics - made in Lowestoft by Harrod UK - in 2016. - Credit: Harrod UK

“It’s always a joyful moment to see our goal posts and sports equipment being used at the world’s biggest tournaments and for us to represent Suffolk and East Anglia on the European and international stage."

During the course of the tournament, Harrod’s Euros Goal campaign received more than 1,000 competition entries on social media and handed six lucky winners goal sets worth a total of over £500.

Fans were asked to “guess the goals” for all 31 matches featuring Harrod goals, with those who predicted correctly entered into a series of prize draws throughout the tournament to win a selection of packages from the Harrod Sport Finesse Garden Goal range.

“We’ve been blown away by the amount of people that have taken part in our competition,” Mr Utton said.

“EURO 2020 has been a tournament we, as a nation, will never forget, and we are proud that our campaign has contributed to so many people’s enjoyment and experience of the event."

The brand new goals being used at the 2021 FA Cup Final at Wembley. - Credit: Harrod UK

With EURO 2020 setting a new record of 142 goals scored, Mr Utton added: “Our campaign asked for goals, and we got them."

To discover the top five matches involving Harrod goals at EURO 2020, visit www.harrodsport.com



