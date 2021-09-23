Large crowds flock to popular herring and ale fayre

Published: 8:47 AM September 23, 2021

Large crowds enjoyed the herring and ale fayre at Pakefield. - Credit: Mick Howes

Hundreds of people flocked to the cliff top at Pakefield for a special fayre and a popular open-air service.

Trinity Green at Pakefield was bathed in sunshine as people turned out for the popular annual Blessing of the Herring ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

Diana Moore, Curate Rev Becki Bensusan and Rev Sharon Lord blessing the herring at the popular Herring and Ale Fayre. - Credit: Mick Howes

A special Herring and Ale Fayre also took centre stage off Nightingale Road as part of the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival offering almost 120 free to explore events across town between September 10 and September 19.

Curate Becki Bensusan shows the herring to inquisitive youngsters at the Herring & Ale Fayre. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Fayre attracted a fine turnout throughout the day, with food and drink, crafts and stalls, lively talks and entertaining insights being showcased.

The Lowestoft Longshoremen shanty singers at the Herring & Ale Fayre in Pakefield. - Credit: Mick Howes

There was live music as sea shanties were performed by the Lowestoft Longshoremen along with a set by the John Ward Trio.

Some of the Lowestoft Longshoremen at the Herring & Ale Fayre in Pakefield. - Credit: Mick Howes

The traditional ‘Blessing the Herring’ ceremony - with hymns, prayers and thanks to those who venture out to sea - was conducted by the Rev Sharon Lord.

Rev Sharon Lord at the Herring and Ale Fayre. - Credit: Mick Howes

Organisers said that the Fayre had "exceeded expectations" with Hemsby Lifeboat selling out of all 400 herring within three hours as large crowds enjoyed the occasion, with "huge demand" for real ale and drinks on the day.

Charlie Atkins, landlord of the Oddfellows PH, at the Herring & Ale Fayre in Pakefield. - Credit: Mick Howes

A heritage walk around Pakefield was also hailed a success as it attracted 50 people.