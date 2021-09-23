News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Large crowds flock to popular herring and ale fayre

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:47 AM September 23, 2021   
Herring and Ale fayre success Pakefield Lowestoft

Large crowds enjoyed the herring and ale fayre at Pakefield. - Credit: Mick Howes

Hundreds of people flocked to the cliff top at Pakefield for a special fayre and a popular open-air service.

Trinity Green at Pakefield was bathed in sunshine as people turned out for the popular annual Blessing of the Herring ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

herring blessing ceremony Pakefield Lowestoft

Diana Moore, Curate Rev Becki Bensusan and Rev Sharon Lord blessing the herring at the popular Herring and Ale Fayre. - Credit: Mick Howes

A special Herring and Ale Fayre also took centre stage off Nightingale Road as part of the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival offering almost 120 free to explore events across town between September 10 and September 19.

herring Curate Becki Bensusan Pakefield

Curate Becki Bensusan shows the herring to inquisitive youngsters at the Herring & Ale Fayre. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Fayre attracted a fine turnout throughout the day, with food and drink, crafts and stalls, lively talks and entertaining insights being showcased.

Herring and Ale Fayre Pakefield

The Lowestoft Longshoremen shanty singers at the Herring & Ale Fayre in Pakefield. - Credit: Mick Howes

There was live music as sea shanties were performed by the Lowestoft Longshoremen along with a set by the John Ward Trio.

Lowestoft Longshoremen Pakefield

Some of the Lowestoft Longshoremen at the Herring & Ale Fayre in Pakefield. - Credit: Mick Howes

The traditional ‘Blessing the Herring’ ceremony - with hymns, prayers and thanks to those who venture out to sea - was conducted by the Rev Sharon Lord.

Rev Sharon Lord Herring and Ale Fayre Pakefield

Rev Sharon Lord at the Herring and Ale Fayre. - Credit: Mick Howes

Organisers said that the Fayre had "exceeded expectations" with Hemsby Lifeboat selling out of all 400 herring within three hours as large crowds enjoyed the occasion, with "huge demand" for real ale and drinks on the day.

Herring Ale Fayre Pakefield

Charlie Atkins, landlord of the Oddfellows PH, at the Herring & Ale Fayre in Pakefield. - Credit: Mick Howes

A heritage walk around Pakefield was also hailed a success as it attracted 50 people.

Most Read

  1. 1 New lease of life with go-ahead for apartments above former McDonalds
  2. 2 Air ambulance responds to woman in 20s after emergency in Lowestoft
  3. 3 New shops could be unveiled at prominent former family-run business
  1. 4 Further overnight works scheduled for A47 with north Lowestoft closure
  2. 5 New service manager unveiled at care home in Lowestoft
  3. 6 Man jailed after police seize cannabis worth £15,000 from car
  4. 7 Almost 1,000 complaints over noisy neighbours in lockdown
  5. 8 Mum's relief at Cawston Park closure after 'hideous' restraint on son
  6. 9 Jewellery stolen after burglars raid home in Lowestoft
  7. 10 Norfolk pizza company announces residencies at two more pubs
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Gee Tazmin Leech new seafood restaurant and bar in Lowestoft

Historic Lowestoft pub transformed as new seafood restaurant opens

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Police have been called to London Road South in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live

Man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in Lowestoft

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
corton long lane

A47 set for two weeks of roadworks from Monday

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The scene on London Road South in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live

Man hands himself into police after firearms incident in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon