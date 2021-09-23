Large crowds flock to popular herring and ale fayre
- Credit: Mick Howes
Hundreds of people flocked to the cliff top at Pakefield for a special fayre and a popular open-air service.
Trinity Green at Pakefield was bathed in sunshine as people turned out for the popular annual Blessing of the Herring ceremony on Sunday afternoon.
A special Herring and Ale Fayre also took centre stage off Nightingale Road as part of the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival offering almost 120 free to explore events across town between September 10 and September 19.
The Fayre attracted a fine turnout throughout the day, with food and drink, crafts and stalls, lively talks and entertaining insights being showcased.
There was live music as sea shanties were performed by the Lowestoft Longshoremen along with a set by the John Ward Trio.
The traditional ‘Blessing the Herring’ ceremony - with hymns, prayers and thanks to those who venture out to sea - was conducted by the Rev Sharon Lord.
Organisers said that the Fayre had "exceeded expectations" with Hemsby Lifeboat selling out of all 400 herring within three hours as large crowds enjoyed the occasion, with "huge demand" for real ale and drinks on the day.
A heritage walk around Pakefield was also hailed a success as it attracted 50 people.
Most Read
- 1 New lease of life with go-ahead for apartments above former McDonalds
- 2 Air ambulance responds to woman in 20s after emergency in Lowestoft
- 3 New shops could be unveiled at prominent former family-run business
- 4 Further overnight works scheduled for A47 with north Lowestoft closure
- 5 New service manager unveiled at care home in Lowestoft
- 6 Man jailed after police seize cannabis worth £15,000 from car
- 7 Almost 1,000 complaints over noisy neighbours in lockdown
- 8 Mum's relief at Cawston Park closure after 'hideous' restraint on son
- 9 Jewellery stolen after burglars raid home in Lowestoft
- 10 Norfolk pizza company announces residencies at two more pubs