Lowestoft's new beach huts hit the market at £30,000 each

A CGI visualisation of the Eastern Edge beach huts, which are now up for grabs - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Controversial new beach huts in Lowestoft are now officially on the market.

The development, named Eastern Edge, replaces the former Jubilee Terrace huts on the promenade with 72 huts split over two levels.

Yet their design, aimed at maximising sunshine throughout the day with the tips of the structure pointing east, divided opinion.

Some labeled them "hideous" while others praised the "modern" and "beautiful" look.

Pictured earlier this year, work on the beach huts is expected to be completed ahead of the summer. - Credit: Mick Howes

Of the new huts, half will be sold and the other 36 will be available to hire on a weekly basis through a dedicated booking website.

Purchase of the beach huts is being jointly managed by agents Paul Hubbard and Steel and Co.

They will be on the market for £30,000 each with an extendable lease term beginning at 15 years.

Weekly rental of the remaining huts for 2022 begins at £300, rising to £360 at the height of the summer.

Kerry Blair, head of operations at East Suffolk Council, said: "After three years of cliff strengthening and design work, these beautiful chalets at Eastern Edge in Lowestoft are now on the market.

"We will have made safe a collapsing cliff, put £3.5m into two Lowestoft businesses and provided work for 50 people.

"We will have gained national coverage for this incredible town and paid back the cost of stabilisation work within two years, and will generate £200,000 per year for the council to spend on vital work in our community.

"We'll create opportunities for hundreds of people to come here and enjoy the beach and to spend money here.

"And we have designed in accessibility features to ensure they can be enjoyed by everyone.

"They are beautiful."

A CGI visualisation of the Eastern Edge beach huts, which have now hit the market. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Each beach hut will have a raised area of decking to the front which will enable people to sit without restricting access to those using the lower promenade.

From afar, the rows of huts are meant to resemble a wave.

The huts have been manufactured by PJ Spillings with platform and ancillary works completed by M S Oakes, both Lowestoft companies, while they were designed by Norwich-based architects Chaplin Farrant.

Construction is anticipated to be completed ahead of the summer, with the first rental window beginning on July 16.