News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Housing

Travellers move on from ‘unauthorised’ camp at popular park

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:32 PM August 1, 2022
Police visiting the group of Travellers Carlton Meadow Park Carlton Colville, Lowestoft

Police visiting the group of Travellers who illegally set up camp on Carlton Meadow Park in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

A group of Travellers who illegally set up camp on a popular park have now left the area.

After a small number of caravans, motorhomes and vehicles arrived on Carlton Meadow Park in Carlton Colville the weekend before last, the group has now moved on from the site.

They were understood to have set up an encampment at the Castleton Avenue and Lowestoft Road roundabout end of Carlton Meadow Park on Lowestoft Road on Sunday, July 24.

Carlton Meadow Park in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

Carlton Meadow Park in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

As of last week, around five caravans were still remaining at Carlton Meadow Park - which is a popular place for dog walkers and children who use the play area and skatepark.

After the arrival of the unauthorised encampment, East Suffolk Council worked with police as officers visited the site and issued a Code of Conduct.

Travellers illegally set up camp on Carlton Meadow Park in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

Travellers illegally set up camp on Carlton Meadow Park in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

With the site being monitored, a welfare visit was set to take place last Wednesday as part of checks at the scene.

Today, an East Suffolk Council spokesman said that "the vehicles had vacated the location before the scheduled welfare visit commenced on Wednesday morning and before the service of any notice."

Suffolk Constabulary
East Suffolk Council
Carlton Colville News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Ben Hampton and Ben Stone, the new owners of The Globe Inn on High Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Dan

Historic pub's new lease of life as music venue for all

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackled a major chicken shed blaze in Botesdale. Picture: Chris

Updated

Five fire crews rescue horse in distress near Lowestoft

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Travellers Carlton Meadow Park Carlton Colville, Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp on popular park

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A scene from the Smack Race in the 1990s.

'Historic' sailing race to hit town's waters this weekend

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon