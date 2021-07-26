Vacancy on town council after resignation

Published: 10:18 AM July 26, 2021

A seat in the Kirkley ward has become vacant on Lowestoft Town Council. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A vacancy has arisen on a town council, just weeks after another seat was filled.

Lowestoft Town Council announced the resignation of councillor Jacqueline Hardie, who represented the Kirkley ward, on Friday.

A by-election will now be held if 10 electors in the ward write to the Returning Officer at 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0EQ, before Thursday, August 12.

If less than 10 notices are given, the town council will fill the vacancy by co-option.

The Kirkley ward is also represented by councillors Amanda Frost and Alice Taylor.

Earlier this month, the council filled a vacancy in the Elmtree ward after the resignation of Neil Coleby in May.

Green party candidate Elise Youngman was elected to the role after her 340 votes saw off competition from Labour's David Finnigan, who received 291 votes.