New councillor vows to 'put the town first' after landing dream role

A newly-elected town councillor has vowed to do all she can to help Lowestoft and its residents.

Jen Jones became the newest face on Lowestoft Town Council when she was co-opted to represent the St Margarets East ward following an uncontested election earlier this month.

The vacancy arose following the resignation of councillor David Youngman, who stood down in February for health reasons.

Miss Jones said: "I have always been very much along the lines of 'if I can help someone in whatever capacity, I will'.

"I was first interested in running to be a councillor in the 2015 Waveney District Council elections, so this has been seven years in the making.

"The last time I lost the town council election by just 50 votes, and now here I am.

"I was actually a bit disappointed no one else stood because I was excited at the prospect of another election and getting people out and interested to vote, but it has saved having to go to the count and being told 'not today'.

"I am aware the town council is apolitical but what is most important is helping others.

"If I can help make something in Lowestoft better for someone else then I am doing something right.

"It's something I have been working towards for so long and I'm excited and ecstatic, and also anxious to get going."

The 38-year-old landed her "dream job" as a domestic abuse advisor with Restitute, a charity supporting third-party victims or crimes, such as parents, children and partners.

Miss Jones, who graduated from her social sciences course with the University of Suffolk at East Coast College last year, is also involved with the Lowestoft Helping Hands group, a community-run scheme aimed at helping those in need, as well as being a domestic abuse champion with Suffolk County Council.

She said: "It was crazy because I finished my degree in August last year, graduated in October, and by November I was offered my dream job.

"I have had a lot of aspirations and dreams and becoming a councillor was one of them.

"Now it is all about putting the town first and trying to make the town better for everyone."

An election is also due to be held next month to fill a vacancy on the council for the Harbour and Normanston ward, following the disqualification of councillor Tara Carlton.