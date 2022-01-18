Coastal town residents urged to vote on future regeneration plan

A vision for a coastal town's future is set to be voted upon next month.

People in Southwold are being urged to have their say on a range of future measures designed to support a wider regeneration strategy for the town.

The Southwold Neighbourhood Plan - which has been seven years in the making - sets out a vision for development until 2036.

A referendum on the plan, which is the most consulted on project in the town’s history, will take place on February 3.

Residents will have a chance to vote on the proposals, which focuses on restricting the number of second homes built in the future and making it possible to build more affordable housing for locals.

If the policies are accepted, they will be used to decide any future planning applications.

The plan provides the opportunity to expand the number of Southwold’s full-time resident population through community led housing schemes.

This is a special category of affordable housing that is not subject to the right to buy, where communities can prioritise people employed in the town, young people, key workers such as carers and others with a local connection.

The wider regeneration plans aim to futureproof the town - making it an affordable place to live, work and stay - with affordable homes forming a key part of that.

The need to provide sufficient workspace for self-employed individuals, start-up businesses and the expansion of existing businesses is also in the Plan.

The plan protects biodiversity and discourages excessive garden infill.

Mayor of Southwold, Will Windell. - Credit: Southwold Town Council

Mayor of Southwold, Will Windell, said: “It’s a combination of ideas and strategies that we hope will support the future regeneration of Southwold and the Neighbourhood Plan is a key part of that.

“We want Southwold to be a place where people can afford to work, live and stay and we already have a number of projects under way that we believe will help bring our vision to reality.”

All registered electors can either vote in person or by post.

To obtain a postal vote download a form via https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/apply-vote-post which should be returned by 5pm on January 19.

The full plan, policies and supporting documents, are available via https://southwoldtown.com/southwold-neighbourhood-plan