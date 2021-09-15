Mum of four set to return to the stage in Lowestoft - after a decade away

Published: 2:11 PM September 15, 2021

Tara Kitchener, mum of four who will be playing the role of The Narrator in the Lowestoft Players production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. - Credit: Emma Cullen Photography

After spending 10 years away from performing live, a mother-of-four is all set for a return to the stage next month.

Tara Kitchener will be playing the role of The Narrator in the Lowestoft Players production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The Lowestoft Players artwork for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Credit: Lowestoft Players

It will be the popular amateur dramatics society's first post-pandemic production when it is performed next month.

Having first performed on stage with the Gorleston Dusmagrik Young People’s Theatre Company as a teenager, Tara played many roles including a wife of one of Joseph’s 11 brothers in a junior production of Joseph in 1993.

It was during her years at Dusmagrik that she met her husband Bim - and they will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary next year.

Before getting married Tara studied performing arts at university, and after university Tara and Bim lived and worked in London before moving back to the area to retrain as teachers.

Having appeared in many Lowestoft Players productions previously, the role of The Narrator in Joseph is a massive undertaking as Tara will be on stage for almost all of the show.

Tara Kitchener, mum of four who will be playing the role of The Narrator in the Lowestoft Players production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. - Credit: Emma Cullen Photography

She said: “I wanted my children to see me doing something that was such a huge part of my life before them.

"It felt wrong that they knew nothing about it, I’ll have a break after this but I’m not ready to give up the stage yet.

“My children love the music of Joseph too. We’ve been playing it in the car, they even learned all of the song words before me!”

So what’s it like being the Narrator, who is constantly on stage?

Tara said: “It’s like being a mum, there’s no let up!”

When not performing with the Lowestoft Players Tara teaches music part time in a local specialist school.

She lives in the area with her husband and four children who are aged four to 12.

Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be performed at The Players Theatre in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft from October 1-10.

Tickets are available by visiting www.playerstheatre.info or by phoning the box office on 01502 770020.