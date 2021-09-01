Technicolor dreams come true for theatre group

Published: 4:56 PM September 1, 2021

Jason Ames/Joseph (centre front) rehearsing with the Lowestoft Players for their production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. - Credit: Lowestoft Players

A popular amateur dramatics society is preparing to tread the boards once more as its first post-pandemic production is performed next month.

With rehearsals well under way, The Lowestoft Players will stage its production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat next month.

A cast of 14 men, 13 women and two teams of 10 children are set to unite as the title role of Joseph is played by Jason Ames - his first show with the Lowestoft Players.

Jason Ames (centre) with Joseph’s 11 brothers. - Credit: Lowestoft Players

After seeing the touring production of Joseph, starring Joe McElderry in Lowestoft, a few years back he was totally taken by the show.

Mr Ames said: “As soon as I saw the show I immediately knew that I wanted to be Joseph.

“When the opportunity came up to audition for the role with the Lowestoft Players I had to be there.”

Having appeared in several shows in Gorleston and Norwich, Jason also sings with the Norwich-based function band Devotion.

To ensure that he’s in best shape possible he has embarked on a strict gym routine, and when not down at the gym or rehearsing, Jason works at Aviva in Norwich.

When asked if he was confident about this show, he said: “I’m very happy about the singing element, I’m slightly concerned about the dance but I must admit I’m a bit worried that for most of my time on stage I’ll be wearing just a loincloth!”

Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat poster. - Credit: Lowestoft Players artwork

Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be performed at The Players Theatre, Battery Green Road in Lowestoft from October 1 to October 10.

This catchy musical comedy, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is based on the "coat of many colours" from the Bible’s Book of Genesis.

The family friendly story is almost entirely sung-through, with only a few lines of spoken dialogue, as it features some very well-known musical numbers including ‘Any Dream Will Do’ which Mr Ames will be singing.

Tickets are available by visiting the Players Theatre website www.playerstheatre.info or call the box office on 01502 770020.











