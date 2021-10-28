Porsche 911 Carrera covered in paint by vandals restored to former glory

Published: 6:57 PM October 28, 2021

Natalie Routledge's vehicle has been completely restored following the attack in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. - Credit: Illusion Car Care

A Porsche 911 that was left splattered in paint by vandals is looking back to its best after a car care company worked its magic.

Natalie Routledge from Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, woke up to find her white Porsche 911 Carrera covered in pink paint earlier this month.

Having managed to remove the majority of the water-based paint with a pressure washer, the car was still damaged and required maintenance in a garage.

The Porsche 911 Carrera was covered in a pink water-based paint. - Credit: Natalie Routledge

Ms Routledge decided to take the vehicle to Illusion Car Care to help improve the appearance of the vehicle.

"We received the car back and couldn't believe the end result - we are in sheer amazement.

"Not only have they restored the Porsche to its original condition but they have gone above and beyond our expectations."

Illusion Car Care offers services from basic routine or one-off wash packages through to full paint correction and ceramic coating application.

Following the incident, Ms Routledge had found the tin of paint thought to have been used in the attack, but had not managed to find the culprit.

"We've decided to rise above it and not let them ruin what we've worked hard for," she said.

Following the incident, a spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "At some point between 8pm on October 5 and 7am on October 6, paint was poured over a Porsche 911 Carrera by an unknown offender/s in Cowslip Crescent, Carlton Colville. The paint tin was found at the bottom of Ashburnham Way.

"Any witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious, should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/55723/21."