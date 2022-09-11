News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Gallery

Hundreds hear proclamation of accession read out in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 5:17 PM September 11, 2022
Lowestoft mayor Alan Green reads out the proclamation of accession

Lowestoft mayor Alan Green reads out the proclamation of accession - Credit: Mick Howes

Hundreds of people have gathered by Lowestoft seafront to hear the proclamation of accession of King Charles III read out on Sunday afternoon.

A large crowd was at Royal Plain as the proclamation was read out at 3.30pm by the mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green.

Lowestoft mayor Alan Green reads out the proclamation

Lowestoft mayor Alan Green reads out the proclamation - Credit: Mick Howes

After the reading the national anthem was sung by Diana Moore accompanied by Gemma Eglington.

The national anthem was sung by Diana Moore  accompanied by Gemma Eglington.

The national anthem was sung by Diana Moore accompanied by Gemma Eglington. - Credit: Mick Howes

The crowd then gave a rousing three cheers for King Charles III.

The ceremony had started with a welcome by Deborah Cadman, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk.

The ceremony had started with a welcome by Deborah Cadman, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk. - Credit: Mick Howes

The ceremony had started with a welcome by Deborah Cadman, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk.

A large crowd gathered at Royal Plain in Lowestoft for the reading of the proclamation of accession

A large crowd gathered at Royal Plain in Lowestoft for the reading of the proclamation of accession - Credit: Mick Howes

Elsewhere in the the east Suffolk area similar proclamation ceremonies were held at Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and Southwold.

Hundreds gathered for the historic event

Hundreds gathered for the historic event - Credit: Mick Howes

East Suffolk Council has provided books of condolence at its  Riverside Offices in Lowestoft and at the town's Marina Customer Services Centre to allow residents to pay their respects to the Queen. 

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Pontins investigators call for discrimination victims to come forward

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
New NR Health and Fitness Club officially opens in Lowestoft. Lawrence Cheese, Area manager and Dann

Lowestoft gym reopens with new owner and 'major improvements'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 07/11/2021 of a Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London, who said it is leavin

Two men charged with theft after steaks stolen from M&S

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The alleyway between Corton Road and Hubbard’s Loke in Lowestoft where the assault happened

Suffolk Constabulary

Teens arrested after youngster 'viciously assaulted' in alleyway

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon