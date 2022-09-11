Gallery
Hundreds hear proclamation of accession read out in Lowestoft
Hundreds of people have gathered by Lowestoft seafront to hear the proclamation of accession of King Charles III read out on Sunday afternoon.
A large crowd was at Royal Plain as the proclamation was read out at 3.30pm by the mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green.
After the reading the national anthem was sung by Diana Moore accompanied by Gemma Eglington.
The crowd then gave a rousing three cheers for King Charles III.
The ceremony had started with a welcome by Deborah Cadman, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk.
Elsewhere in the the east Suffolk area similar proclamation ceremonies were held at Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and Southwold.
East Suffolk Council has provided books of condolence at its Riverside Offices in Lowestoft and at the town's Marina Customer Services Centre to allow residents to pay their respects to the Queen.