Photo captures summer solstice sunrise at most easterly point

Jasper King

Published: 11:34 AM June 21, 2021   
‘The UK's most easterly solstice at Lowestoft and the unveiling of a new art installation on the beach: ‘You are the Dawn after my Dark’ by Adam Bridgland. Part of First Light Presents Longest Days of Summer. - Credit: First Light Festival

Today (June 21) marks the summer solstice, which is otherwise known as the longest day of the year and the start of the astronomical season.

In Lowestoft, the UK's most easterly point, the town enjoys 17 hours and 4 minutes of daylight today, with the sun rising at 4.15am this morning and setting this evening at 9.19pm.

Usually to mark the occasion, Lowestoft hosts the First Light Festival, which welcomes over 40,000 people and celebrates the first light of midsummer's weekend.

Lowestoft's First Light Festival was forced to cancel for a second time in a row this year amid Covid restrictions. - Credit: Mick Howes

However, this year the festival was forced to cancel for the second time amid the Covid restrictions.

But in its place comes a longest days of summer project which is already underway and a new art installation was unveiled on Lowestoft South beach this morning to also mark a celebration of the solstice.

The Longest Days of Summer programme will get underway on south beach, in Lowestoft, with a live stream available on the First Light Facebook page.

The full list of events happening across the Longest Days of Summer Programme can be found here.


