Films and screenings to continue at popular theatre

Published: 3:27 PM June 15, 2021

A coastal theatre is set to continue with its programme of films and screenings, while putting some shows on hold, after the Prime Minister announced that the easing of restrictions would be delayed by up to four weeks.

Following Monday's announcement, management at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft said "some of our proposed activities" that had been scheduled to take place over the next month would be put on hold until after July 19.

With the theatre planning to stage their first live show since the pandemic began at the end of June, the delays to Covid Freedom Day has meant that they will now be "delaying some of their plans for live shows and community events."

After being closed for five months amid the previous lockdown restrictions, The Marina Theatre reopened its auditorium for the first time since December as films returned to the big screen from Thursday, May 20.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

And now the Marina will continue its planned programme of films and screenings, with social distancing and other safety measures in place.

Chief executive Emma Butler Smith said: ‘We are obviously disappointed that the date for lifting restrictions has been pushed back.

"We’ve been working hard to secure the future of the Marina for Lowestoft and we were really looking forward to being able to welcome larger numbers back into the building.

"First and foremost we are committed to the safety of our staff and customers, and as such we will continue to operate within Government restrictions.

"We’ve expanded our hospitality offer to include an outdoor café space and we’re continuing to programme films and screenings throughout the summer to give people a chance to experience entertainment with their friends and family.

"If you haven’t been back to see us yet I would really encourage you to do so.

"It has been worth all the hardship over the last year to see familiar faces returning to the Marina. It is testament to the rigorous planning of our staff that so many customers have told us how safe they felt coming back into the auditorium.’

The venue’s café and box office will continue to be open from Wednesday to Saturday, between 10am and 3pm.

Customers and participants for affected shows or classes will be contacted shortly.

For up-to-date listings visit marinatheatre.co.uk