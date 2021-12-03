Milk in the spotlight for thought provoking projection in Lowestoft
It is a thought provoking projection that is shining the light on how much milk is being wasted in Suffolk every year.
The huge light installation was switched on yesterday evening in Lowestoft and will illuminate the Port House from 5pm to 8.30pm on Friday and Saturday.
Highlighting food waste, new research from anti-food waste campaign Food Savvy has revealed that there has been a positive shift in people’s attitudes in the last year.
It comes as 60 per cent of people across Norfolk and Suffolk now agree that food waste is a major contributor to climate change, compared to 39pc last year.
With milk in the spotlight for the #MilkSavvy light installation unveiled on Lowestoft harbour, it is showcasing the three million pints of milk wasted in Suffolk every year.
James Mallinder, chairman of the Suffolk Waste Partnership, said: “We’re thrilled to have the Milk Savvy installation in Lowestoft.
"We hope it will help people to rethink their food waste habits."
