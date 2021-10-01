Naked calendar to raise money for loving father battling rare cancer

Gallery

Published: 12:22 PM October 1, 2021

Family and friends have created a naked calendar for Jack Harper to raise funds for his treatment trials for cancer. - Credit: Steve Harper

Family and friends of a loving Lowestoft father who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer are releasing a naked calendar to raise money for clinical trials.

Jack Harper, 37, works as a quantity surveyor and lives in Lowestoft with his wife Fiona, 35 and two children, Arthur, five, and two-year-old Agnes.

Jack Harper, husband and father of 2, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in November 2020 known as angiosarcoma. - Credit: Submitted

But the family's lives were turned upside down in November 2020 when Jack was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called angiosarcoma.

Family and close friends have been raising money for clinical trials since then, including a walk from Lowestoft to Norwich which raised over £15,000.

Steve Harper will feature on December 2022. - Credit: Steve Harper

Now, Jack's elder brother Steve Harper, who works at Timpsons on Lowestoft high street and various members of Jack's male family and friends have posed for a 'naked for Jack' 2022 calendar to raise more funds.

Various members of Jack's friends and family are involved. - Credit: Steve Harper

Mr Harper said: "A lot of people have been fundraising for Jack and we thought this would be a great way to lift people's spirits and to keep people smiling.

"The calendar will feature twelve of us with one naked man featured during each month.

"The idea really came about from my wife and I.

"We were watching that show the All New Monty where the celebrities strip off and decided a naked calendar would be a great way to raise money for Jack."

The calendar shoot includes a variety of different settings and props in all the appropriate places. - Credit: Steve Harper

Mr Harper revealed that he will feature on December 2022.

The calendar sales will be used to fundraise further for Jack's treatment. - Credit: Steve Harper

"I will be dressed in a Christmas hat, holding baubles, that kind of thing," he revealed.

He added: "It will help us greatly as a family.

"Jack is currently trying a different path of treatment at the moment.

The calendar will be on sale at Timpsons branches in Lowestoft. - Credit: Steve Harper

"All of this is a bit of a whirlwind because the whole process of finding the right treatment is difficult.

"But you've got to be as positive as you can with things like this by doing something nice and funny to keep people smiling.

"I would like to thank Timpsons as well who have allowed us to create this calendar."

The calendar offers many different angles and perspectives. - Credit: Steve Harper

The calendar is ready to sell and is available to buy from the Timpsons stores on the high street and Tesco on Leisure Way for £10.

The family are also planning to set up a JustGiving page soon.

