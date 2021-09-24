Lowestoft family feature on Channel 5 show with Nick Knowles
- Credit: PA
A Lowestoft family have featured on a Channel 5 show presented by Nick Knowles.
The team from Nick Knowles' Big House Clearout visited the home in the town to help a family-of-four who had become "overwhelmed by a mountain of mess".
Viewers heard on Thursday night how mum Cheryl began finding it hard to throw things away after a difficult few years of divorce and bereavements.
The mother-of-two, who lives with partner Robert and daughters Tia and Cerys, was struggling to cope due to having boxes littered around the house.
At one point in the show, Robert even threatened to split up with Cheryl if the situation didn't improve.
With the help of Knowles and his team, they were able to clear out the mounds of rubbish and redesigned two rooms in the house.
Daughter Cerys rated the improvements "a million out of ten" and an emotional Cheryl said: "I just think this is the start of some wonderful memories and this is going to change our lives so much".
In August Knowles visited The Bell in Carlton Colville and The Commodore in Lowestoft whilst filming in the area.
