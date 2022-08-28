One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast

Live

HMM Stockholm spotted at anchor off Lowestoft and Southwold. - Credit: Mick Howes

An anchorage off the Suffolk coast is becoming a popular stopping off point for some of the largest container ships in the world.

The latest to be spotted off the coast between Lowestoft and Southwold is HMM Stockholm.

The 400m-long ship arrived on Saturday, August 27.

Marine websites indicate that it will be heading for Hamburg in Germany on September 16.

The Panama registered container ship is owned by the South Korean Shipping Company and is one of 12 in the fleet which are some of the largest container ships in the world.

The vessel - which was built in 2020 and has a tonnage of 229,039 - sailed from Antwerp in Belgium to the current anchorage.

The ship is attracting a lot of attention from holidaymakers and locals.

It comes after three other large container ships - Mol Truth, Mol Trust and Eleonora Maersk - have been spotted off Lowestoft and Southwold in recent weeks which initially puzzled locals as to the reason.