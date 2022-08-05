One of the world's largest container ships anchors off coast

The Danish registered container ship Eleonora Maersk has anchored off the Suffolk coast. - Credit: Mick Howes

A container ship that is one of the world's largest has anchored off the Suffolk coast.

Attracting a lot of attention from holidaymakers and locals, the Danish registered container ship Eleonora Maersk anchored off Kessingland on Wednesday afternoon (August 3) and is clearly visible on the horizon from Lowestoft.

The vessel, which is 400 metres long, has a gross tonnage of 171542 and is laden with many shipping containers at the Southwold Anchorage - which lies off the coast between Lowestoft and Southwold.

According to marine traffic websites it is said to be staying at anchor until heading to the German port of Hamburg on August 18, as congestion continues at North European container ports.

The vessel had previously visited Felixstowe.

The Eleonora Maersk, which was built in 2006, is one of the world's largest container ships but does have seven other identical sister ships.

With the vessel at anchor off Suffolk coast, it comes after two other container ships anchored off Southwold in July, which initially puzzled local people as to the reason.

It was then found that there was severe congestion in North European container ports with “a number of container ships waiting to get into Hamburg.