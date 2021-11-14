News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Workers begin removing Banksy mural in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 9:55 AM November 14, 2021
Workers at the Banksy mural on London Road North in Lowestoft

Workers at the Banksy mural on London Road North in Lowestoft on Sunday, November 14. - Credit: Mick Howes

Workers have started removing a Banksy mural from a building in Lowestoft.

On the corner of London Road North and Regent Road, on the side of the former Lowestoft Electrical store, artwork of a young child building a sandcastle with a crowbar has delighted crowds since its appearance in August.

But the artwork is now being taken down by the building's owner, with workmen appearing at the site on Sunday morning (November 14).

On Friday, the mural was boarded up and a spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said: "We have spoken with the landlord of this property who has confirmed the artwork is being removed."

It is not yet clear what the London-based owner of the building plans to do with the artwork.


Lowestoft News

