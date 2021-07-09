Have your say on Lowestoft seafront revamp

Published: 7:40 AM July 9, 2021

A council's deputy leader has urged people to have their say on the proposed regeneration of seafront areas in Lowestoft.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader, is calling on the community to share their views on designs for Kirkley village and seafront, as part of the new Lowestoft Seafront and HSHAZ Masterplan.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development. Picture: East Suffolk Council - Credit: Archant

It comes after East Suffolk Council appointed consultants Jon Sheaff and Associates in February to develop a masterplan which will inform some of the regeneration projects outlined in Lowestoft’s Town Investment Plan.

In March 2021, Lowestoft secured £24.9million through the Government’s Towns Fund to invest in the regeneration of the town and £2million of this funding has been allocated specifically for seafront projects.

Initiated by the London Road, Lowestoft High Street Heritage Action Zone, a four-year heritage led regeneration project funded by Historic England in partnership with East Suffolk Council, the masterplan for South Lowestoft and Kirkley has been developed to enhance public spaces and improve connectivity between the seafront and commercial areas.

Earlier this year, community organisations and businesses located within the masterplan boundary attended workshops to help shape the designs.

Based on these initial workshops, the consultants developed designs which are now available for the community to view and comment upon.

A visual of Royal Green in Lowestoft. - Credit: Jon Sheaff and Associates

This feedback will then influence the final version of the document with priority projects identified to be worked up further from 2022.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “As part of our ongoing work to regenerate Lowestoft and enhance the town for residents and visitors, we are pleased to share these proposed designs for how Kirkley village and the seafront areas may look in future.

"We welcome comments from the community and these views will help shape the final plans.”

To view the exhibition and provide comments visit www.jonsheaff.co.uk/lowestoft attend the Kirkley Centre on London Road South or email economicregen@eastsuffolk.gov.uk

The consultation closes on July 26.

A representative from Jon Sheaff and Associates will be available on Royal Plain (noon to 3pm) and London Road South (4pm to 6pm) on July 23 and the Kirkley Centre (10am-noon) and Wellington Gardens (1pm-3pm) on July 24 to explain more about the exciting proposals for the area.