Separated family reunited after eight years through bucket wish list

Published: 9:13 AM August 11, 2021 Updated: 9:17 AM August 11, 2021

A local Lowestoft-based supported living service has reunited a separated foster family by granting a simple bucket list wish.

Fulfilling a long-term boyhood dream of sitting atop a Harley Davidson bike, Dell View tenant Lee Lambert, 43, was delighted to see his uplifting story featured in the Beccles and Bungay Journal.

The picture of Lee caught the attention of his former foster parents, who hadn't seen Lee since 2002 when their eight-year placement heartbreakingly came to an end due to factors outside of their control.

They were over the moon to spot Lee in the newspaper and immediately contacted Wellbeing Care to establish contact.

Lee Lambert and Luke Barrett being reunited in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

After consulting with Lee, Raaj Purohit, the service manager at Dell View, was delighted to arrange an emotional reunion for the family over a video call.

Currently residing in Bulgaria, the foster family are desperate to return to the UK to organise a face-to-face reunion with Lee and hope that this may be on the horizon.

In the meantime, Lee has been able to reconnect in person with his foster brother, Luke Barrett, who is Halesworth-based.

Venturing down to Wherry, Lee and Luke reminisced about old times over lunch and a beer before taking photos together along the waterfront.

Plans for future meetups are in motion - with Lee hoping to accompany Luke to Bulgaria.

The reunion was emotional. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

Lee’s foster mother, Louise, is also very much looking forward to her sons’ visit, saying that: "We cannot wait to see both Lee and Luke in Bulgaria next year.

"We, unfortunately, can’t visit them in the UK, as my husband is currently unable to fly, but we will be sure to maintain contact in the meantime via video call.

"We'd like to say a big thank you to the Beccles and Bungay newspaper. If it were not for the story of Lee and his liking of Harley’s, we would never have found him."

"We’d also like to say a huge thank you to Carl Andrews, Lee’s key worker at Wellbeing Care, who initially arranged for us to talk to Lee.

"He has gone out of his way to be very helpful. We are so grateful to both him and Wellbeing Care for helping us connect with our son," Lee’s foster mother concluded.