Works to restore shopfronts dating back to 1860s on High Street

Published: 10:35 AM October 14, 2021

Traditional shopfronts on a historic High Street could be restored to their former glory.

Plans have been unveiled to reinstate "traditional shopfronts previously lost” at a prominent building on the High Street in Lowestoft that dates back to the 1860s or 1870s.

A scheme has been lodged for the "Reinstatement of traditional shopfront previous lost" at 136 and 137 High Street.

Plans, which have been submitted to East Suffolk Council and are currently "awaiting decision", also include "a new timber fascia and cornice across the top to align with 138 High Street, reinstatement of pilasters and consoles that mimic 138 High Street."

The proposals would also see the "Replacement of modern shopfront glazing and doors with new moulded window frames above a new timber panel stallriser and new glazed shopfront doors", with the "central door to residential flats to be a fixed timber panel door of similar proportions to new glazed shopfront doors."

A design and access statement submitted by agents Purcell Architecture Ltd, on behalf of the applicant Kay Balls, said the building was previously one shop, but "is now three individual shops."

Previously a jewellers, it has also featured High Street stores and a record exchange and mart over the years.

Located in the North Lowestoft Conservation area, with the shopfronts comprising of "two bays", it adds: "The building is of mixed use, with commercial use on the ground floor, and above the units are three storey, including attic, which is allocated as residential flats.

136-137 High Street, Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The Conservation Area Appraisal suggests the building may date from the 1860s or 1870s and was built by E F Crake, a jeweller."

With the front of 136-137 described as "the finest example of polychromatic brickwork in the Conservation Area", it concludes: "The aim of the proposed works is to ensure the building fabric is in good repair and carry out works to restore and reinstate the lost historical references of the facade.

The proposed works will improve the overall aesthetic value of the building's appearance and provide the same stature as the upper floors."

Last month, this newspaper reported on plans that had been unveiled for a vacant former pub and butchers nearby on the High Street.

A scheme was lodged for the "restoration of existing shop frontage" of the vacant building at 87 High Street, Lowestoft, which is currently "awaiting decision."











