Overnight works scheduled for A47 with north Lowestoft closure

Overnight works will take place along the A47 from the Millennium Way roundabout to Sparrows Nest in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a busy stretch of the A47 in north Lowestoft is temporarily closed next week.

National Highways have sent letters to householders nearby, warning of the forthcoming works that will run from the A47 Millennium Way roundabout to Sparrows Nest in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close a section of the A47 in Lowestoft to "replace the road markings in both directions."

It comes after similar works were carried out in September but these works were not finished "due to other work in the area."

The works will take place between the A47 Millennium Way roundabout to Sparrows Nest with a "carriageway closure" in place for white lining/road markings.

It is scheduled to take place over five nights, from Monday, March 7 to Saturday, March 12, with work being carried out between 8pm and 6am.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

It states: "White lining/road markings - A47 Northbound and Southbound Blundeston Roundabout to Sparrow's Nest, Lowestoft.

"Carriageway closure for white lining/road markings."

The letter to residents states "To carry out the work safely, we will need to close the A47 between the Millennium Way roundabout and Sparrows Nest.

"Southbound traffic will be diverted off the A47 at the Millennium Way roundabout, travel along Millennium Way and Peto Way, then take the A1144 and rejoin the A47 at the Jubilee roundabout.

"Northbound traffic will follow the same diversion but in reverse."

With emergency services being provided access through the works if required, householders will be "escorted through the closure" as the works take place between 8pm and 6am "when it is safe to do so."

The letter added: "We would like to thank you for your patience and apologise for any noise and disturbance caused by our work."

