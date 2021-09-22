Further overnight works scheduled for A47 with north Lowestoft closure

Published: 12:35 PM September 22, 2021

Essential maintenance work will take place from the A47 Millennium Way roundabout to Sparrows Nest in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a busy stretch of the A47 in north Lowestoft is temporarily closed next month.

National Highways have sent letters to householders nearby, warning of the forthcoming works that will run from the A47 Millennium Way roundabout to Sparrows Nest in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close a section of the A47 in Lowestoft as "essential maintenance work" is carried out.

The works will take place in "both directions" of the A47 Millennium Way roundabout to Sparrows Nest "to renew the road markings."

It is scheduled to take place over five nights, from Monday, October 4 to Saturday, October 9, with work being carried out between 8pm and 6am.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

With the A47, near Lowestoft, already undergoing two weeks of roadworks that are running between Monday, September 20 and Monday, October 4 "to improve road markings and studs", this A47 road closure will see traffic restrictions between Blundeston to Sparrow's Nest.

It states: "White lining/road markings - A47 Northbound and Southbound B1385 Blundeston Roundabout to Sparrow's Nest, Lowestoft.

"Carriageway closure for road markings and studs on behalf of Highways England."

The letter to residents states "For one night, on Monday, October 4, while we complete the work on the Millennium Way Roundabout itself, southbound traffic will be diverted off the A47 at Rackham's Corner and travel along Gorleston Road to the B1375.

"Then travel along Normanston Drive and the A1144 to re-join the A47 at Jubilee Roundabout.

"Northbound traffic will follow the same diversion but in reverse."

It adds: "For the remaining four nights - Tuesday, October 5 to Saturday, October 9 - southbound traffic will be diverted off the A47 at Millennium Way Roundabout and travel along Millennium Way and Peto Way, then take the A1144 and re-join the A47 at Jubilee Roundabout.

"Northbound traffic will follow the same diversion but in reverse."

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.