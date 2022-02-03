News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Trains to run from this weekend after flooding drama on line

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 2:22 PM February 3, 2022
railway line norwich to lowestoft

Passengers had to be evacuated. - Credit: Mike Page

Trains are expected to run again between Norwich and Lowestoft this weekend after a week of major disruption.

Greater Anglia have confirmed that train services will resume on Saturday, February 5.

It comes after high tides and winds caused part of the original embankment and the ballast, the stones that support the tracks, to be washed away at Haddiscoe on the Norwich to Lowestoft line.

railway line

There has been disruption on the railway line for a week. - Credit: Mike Page

Passengers were left stranded and evacuated from the 7.25am Greater Anglia service from Lowestoft to Norwich on Sunday, January 30.

There is a further storm warning for Friday night and further updates will be provided if this affects the reopening of the line.

railway line norwich to lowestoft

Services will resume on the railway line on Saturday, February 5. - Credit: Mike Page

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Work has progressed well on site and we plan to reopen the line on Saturday morning. 

"We are aware of further adverse weather conditions on Friday night, so we ask that passengers continue to check for updates before planning their journeys.”

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “We would like to thank customers for their patience this week while the work has been carried out.

"Rail replacement buses will continue to run until the line reopens so passengers can complete their journeys.”

Norwich News
Lowestoft News

