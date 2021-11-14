Roadworks to know about across Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft this week

There are a number of roadworks to be aware of across Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft this week. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Roads across Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft are set to be impacted by works this week.

In Great Yarmouth, work is still under way on Suffolk Road following the construction of a new roundabout and while work on the town's third river crossing continues.

Norfolk County Council advised that access to Suffolk Road from William Adams Way will be closed until November 29, 2022.

A diversion is in place south along William Adams Way, left onto Southtown Road, left onto Boundary Road and then access onto Suffolk Road.

Elsewhere in the town, Anglian Water has advised that delays are likely on Beccles Road, as a new pumping station and storm overflow tank is installed underneath Beccles Road.

The works, which are hoped to reduce the risk of flooding in the town, are expected to last until the beginning of May 2022.

In Lowestoft, work remains ongoing on the new £126.75m Gull Wing bridge which has meant roadworks on several different roads in the town. Durban Road and Waveney Drive on one side of Lake Lothing have been impacted, while there also delays expected on Denmark Road and Peto Way on the other.

You may also want to watch:

Once completed, it is hoped that Lowestoft's third crossing will reduce traffic congestion in the town, regenerate the area and attract new investment to the local economy.

Elsewhere, there is access to Stanford Street from Ethel Street only until Wednesday, November 17, as UK Power Networks are completing work on the Roman Road entrance.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.