News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Roadworks to know about across Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft this week

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:23 PM November 14, 2021
Generic pic of a Road Closed sign Picture: Chris Bishop

There are a number of roadworks to be aware of across Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft this week. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Roads across Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft are set to be impacted by works this week.

In Great Yarmouth, work is still under way on Suffolk Road following the construction of a new roundabout and while work on the town's third river crossing continues.

Norfolk County Council advised that access to Suffolk Road from William Adams Way will be closed until November 29, 2022.

A diversion is in place south along William Adams Way, left onto Southtown Road, left onto Boundary Road and then access onto Suffolk Road. 

Elsewhere in the town, Anglian Water has advised that delays are likely on Beccles Road, as a new pumping station and storm overflow tank is installed underneath Beccles Road.

The works, which are hoped to reduce the risk of flooding in the town, are expected to last until the beginning of May 2022.

In Lowestoft, work remains ongoing on the new £126.75m Gull Wing bridge which has meant roadworks on several different roads in the town. Durban Road and Waveney Drive on one side of Lake Lothing have been impacted, while there also delays expected on Denmark Road and Peto Way on the other.

You may also want to watch:

Once completed, it is hoped that Lowestoft's third crossing will reduce traffic congestion in the town, regenerate the area and attract new investment to the local economy.

Elsewhere, there is access to Stanford Street from Ethel Street only until Wednesday, November 17, as UK Power Networks are completing work on the Roman Road entrance.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New Tesco Express opens in town centre
  2. 2 'It came out with a judder' - Bansky mural removed from wall in Lowestoft
  3. 3 Banksy mural to be removed from Lowestoft building
  1. 4 Man arrested in connection with serious sexual assault in Lowestoft
  2. 5 Holidaymakers 'felt' as violent crime rises in Waveney
  3. 6 Life of company founder 'cruelly cut short' by failings, family claims
  4. 7 Remembrance Sunday to be commemorated in Lowestoft
  5. 8 Audi window smashed by vandals in Lowestoft incident
  6. 9 'It's been horrendous': Anti-social drivers cause misery near retail park
  7. 10 'Miracle no one killed' - Neighbours shock after crash
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans have been lodged for the northern unit of 5 Tower Road in Gisleham, South Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

New jobs could be created at site of empty factory unit in south Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
LEEF ABP £25m Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

Milestone reached to boost ABP’s £25m 'state-of-the-art' vision for...

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Richard Aldous is wanted by police in connection with an incident of assault in Lowestoft.

Man wanted for assault in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Drivers are facing long queues after the Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft was stuck open. Picture: Nick B

Water works lasting nearly a year to begin as part of £3 million investment

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon