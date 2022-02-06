High winds blow fencing across Lowestoft road

Waveney Drive in Lowestoft has become blocked after construction fencing blew over following high winds - Credit: Alison Rushmere

A road in Lowestoft has been blocked after construction fencing was blown over by high winds.

Waveney Drive, which links up to the A12, has become impassable forcing locals to take alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The road became blocked at about 6pm, as gusts of between 35-40mph were recorded in the area.

A local living on the road said that cars have been struggling to turn around to avoid the blown-over fencing, and were having to make "almost 10-point turns to go back the other way".

Access is already limited to Waveney Drive during construction of the third Gully Wing river crossing.

Motorists can avoid the fallen fencing by diverting via Waveney Crescent.

Earlier today, heavy rain caused disruption to travel in and around Lowestoft following heavy rain.

Motorists travelling on the A12 and the A47 around the town had their journeys impacted.

Elsewhere, a road in Starston, near Diss in south Norfolk, became completely blocked after a tree fell across it.

Police urged motorists to find an alternative route after it was reported at about 1pm.

Flood warnings and alerts have also been issued for coastal and riverside areas in Norfolk and Waveney, which may cause further travel problems upon the region's roads.

