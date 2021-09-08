Work begins on 72 beach huts in Lowestoft which have divided opinion

Published: 5:00 PM September 8, 2021

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

Work has started on 72 new beach huts in Lowestoft which have divided the opinions of people in the town.

Construction work, which is expected to be complete by March 2022, is part of a wider £2.6m scheme to regenerate the area.

Previously the huts have caused controversy in the town, with some describing them as "hideous", while others have welcomed them as "beautiful".

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. A view showing the visual effect of the roof line. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

The huts will face partially south to ensure maximum sunshine throughout the day, while the tips will face eastwards reflecting Lowestoft’s position as the most easterly location in the country.

A raised decking promenade will be created to allow people to sit in front of the new huts on the upper level without restricting access to those using the promenade.

Ten of the beach huts, which have been designed by Norwich architects, Chaplin Farrant, will be accessible with level access from the lower promenade.

Work is continuing as part of a £1.6m scheme for new beach huts at Jubilee Parade on the south Lowestoft seafront. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

It comes after 58 concrete beach chalets in the area, which closed in 2016, were demolished earlier this year.

Some 35 beach huts will be available for market sale on the top deck, while the 37 huts on the lower parade will be leased by East Suffolk Council.

They are being manufactured by Lowestoft company, PJ Spillings, while the platform and ancillary works are being undertaken by MS Oakes – also from the town.

Councillor Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “The regeneration of Lowestoft’s South Beach includes bold, attractive designs which will put Lowestoft on the map and help it gain further recognition as a destination.

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. A view of the site from the south east. Picture: Chaplin Farrant Ltd - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

"Tourism is incredibly important to east Suffolk and these striking new beach huts will attract visitors from across the country, increasing footfall in the town centre, boosting the local economy and enhancing the lives of local residents.”

The Jubilee Parade project is one of several regeneration projects set out within the council's Seafront Vision, South Seafront Masterplan and the Lowestoft Town Investment Plan.