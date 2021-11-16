Chase star Mark 'The Beast' is coming to Lowestoft in December

Chase star Mark Labbett (second from left) will host a quiz night at Lowestoft's Claremont Pier. - Credit: ITV

Quizzers will get the chance to take on one of The Chase's biggest brainboxes at a special night at the pier.

Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, star of the hit ITV quiz show, will host the quiz at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft on Saturday, December 11, with players getting the chance to play against him in heats.

One lucky table will end up winning what has been described as a 'huge cash prize'.

There will also be a chance to have a meet and greet with The Beast himself.

The owners of the pier said they were excited to attract such a huge quiz star to the town, with The Beast being not only the first chaser to come to Lowestoft but also the first to come to the east according to them.

They said: "We couldn't be more excited.

"We think it will be something very different and fun for the town and an opportunity for some serious people to actually beat The Beast if they set their mind to it.

"We are looking to attract people who are planning their work Christmas parties.

"He's one of the biggest stars from the ITV show so we are delighted to have such a big name coming down to the pier."

A new club space called The Venue recently opened at the end of October which is where the quiz night will be held.

Some 40 tables of people are in with a chance of competing against The Beast, meaning there will be around 160 to 200 people at the event.

It is expected to be a sell out event, with 10 tables already sold..

Claremont Pier has been hosting various events like laser displays since the summer season has come to a close. - Credit: Mick Howes

They said: "Events like these we think really enhance the profile of the town and the more community activities we put together the more this contributes to this.

"We think the Venue is a great place to host the quiz night and we are offering food and drinks packages for the evening and people can join the club night happening after the quiz as well."

Doors for the event open at 6pm, start at 7pm and finish at 10pm.

Tickets are £50 per group for tables of four and can be bought via Eventbrite or via the Claremont Pier Facebook page here.