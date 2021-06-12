Freddie the fish trail set to make a splash return this summer
- Credit: Lowestoft Vision
A popular annual summer trail is set to make a splash return as Freddie and his fishy friends come back to Lowestoft.
Freddie the fish and his friends were last seen in the town in 2019.
To help prepare for the trail, Lowestoft Vision are asking Lowestoft Vision businesses who would like to home a fish for the period of the trail to provide expressions of interest.
The trail will take place from Saturday, July 24, through to Sunday, August 29, 2021.
This year, Lowestoft Vision will be designing virtual trail maps for the community and visitors to use.
The idea is for customers to find each fish and record the name of the fish beside the number on the trail map.
You may also want to watch:
Each correctly completed entry form will go into a draw to win a hamper full of goodies provided by Lowestoft businesses.
There will be two hampers available to win.
If you would like to host a fish for the summer email amie@lowestoftvision.co.uk for an application form and return to Lowestoft Vision by the June 30, 2021.
Most Read
- 1 Bridge to close with traffic diverted for 'routine' maintenance
- 2 Man charged over screwdriver robbery of teen
- 3 Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall in Lowestoft
- 4 Driver swore at driver he crashed into before speeding off
- 5 Police appeal for help tracing wanted Suffolk man
- 6 Concerns raised over 'excessive' feeding of ducks at popular pond
- 7 Swimmer in trouble at sea sparks lifeboat and coastguards response
- 8 15ft-wide abnormal load on A47 this weekend
- 9 Couple who first met at hotel celebrate six decades of marriage
- 10 Everything to see and do in Lowestoft