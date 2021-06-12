Freddie the fish trail set to make a splash return this summer

Published: 3:18 PM June 12, 2021

Freddie the fish and his friends are set to make a return to Lowestoft this summer. - Credit: Lowestoft Vision

A popular annual summer trail is set to make a splash return as Freddie and his fishy friends come back to Lowestoft.

Freddie the fish and his friends were last seen in the town in 2019.

To help prepare for the trail, Lowestoft Vision are asking Lowestoft Vision businesses who would like to home a fish for the period of the trail to provide expressions of interest.

The trail will take place from Saturday, July 24, through to Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The Lowestoft summer fish trail pictured in 2019. - Credit: Nick Butcher

This year, Lowestoft Vision will be designing virtual trail maps for the community and visitors to use.

The idea is for customers to find each fish and record the name of the fish beside the number on the trail map.

Each correctly completed entry form will go into a draw to win a hamper full of goodies provided by Lowestoft businesses.

There will be two hampers available to win.

If you would like to host a fish for the summer email amie@lowestoftvision.co.uk for an application form and return to Lowestoft Vision by the June 30, 2021.