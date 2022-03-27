Events aplenty for families to enjoy over the Easter holidays

From egg and treasure hunts to pirates, a beer festival, continental market and a country show - fun for all the family will take centre stage over the Easter holidays.

With a series of seasonal treats being offered, here are just some of the events across the area that can help keep families entertained over the Easter bank holiday next month.

Easter trail

After a two-year enforced break amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, final arrangements are being made for the return of the popular Lowestoft Lions Easter trail.

Its takes place on Easter Sunday (April 17) at Sparrow's Nest Gardens, from 10am to 1pm.

A previous Easter Egg Trail in Sparrow’s Nest Gardens in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

As 500 Easter eggs have been donated by Norton Peskett solicitors for this free to enter quiz trail for primary school and younger age children, details of where to collect tickets will be available soon.

There will also be a children’s entertainer, Easter Bunny, Lion King, barbecue and other stalls to make this an Easter extravaganza.

Egg hunt

The Friends of Fen Park are holding a free Easter egg hunt in Fen Park on Saturday, April 16 at 11.30am.

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A limited amount of free tickets - one ticket per child - can be collected from The Kirkley Centre on London Road South, with limited places available.

The sign in Kirkley Fen Park. - Credit: Mick Howes

A spokesman for the Friends of Fen Park said: "Hunt the clues, write down the answers to get your free Easter egg - with Easter themed crafts for the children and refreshments also available."

Craft fayre

St Peter and St John’s Church in Kirkley will host a craft fayre on Easter Monday, April 18.

St Peter and St John’s Church in Kirkley. - Credit: The Diocese of Norwich

Held between 11am and 3pm at the church on St Peters Road, Kirkley in Lowestoft, come along and see all the wonderful crafts with a raffle and refreshments too.

Country show

An Easter country show - featuring a festival of cars, the East Anglian Festival of dogs and much more - hits the home of Latitude on Easter Sunday, April 17.

Henham Park will stage the Easter Country Show - with rural crafters, food stalls and demonstrations, music, horses and lots more.

Visit www.eastercountryshow.co.uk for further details.

Entertainment

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft will showcase fun and laughs aplenty.

Fireman Sam - with Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman Price - will be performed three times in an all singing, dancing, action-packed show at 10.30am, 1pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday, April 13.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Comedy will take centre stage at 8pm on Thursday, April 14 as Joel Dommett: Unapologetic (If that’s ok?) brings his latest live show to the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft (open to 14s and over).

Beccles Public Hall. - Credit: Nick Butcher

At the Beccles Public Hall and Theatre, the Captain Calamity Eggstravaganza will take centre stage at 11am and 2.30pm on Friday, April 15.

At 7pm, on April 15, Beccles Youth Theatre will hit the stage with their performance of Revolting Children.

This performance will also be staged at 1pm on Saturday, April 16.

Continental market

A popular continental market is set to make a welcome return to Lowestoft town centre next month.

Food and crafts from around the world will be on offer once more over the Easter period.

The continental market in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Vision - the Business Improvement District for Lowestoft which is managed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - said the continental market will be held in London Road North, Lowestoft from Thursday, April 14 to Monday, April 18.

Beer festival

An Easter beer festival and fun bank holiday weekend will hit the Locks Inn Community Pub, in Geldeston, from April 15 to April 18.

The Geldeston Locks Inn beer garden, just outside of Beccles. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The first beer festival of the year will feature an exciting real ale and cider selection, live music, barbecue, face painting and a kids Easter egg hunt.

The Locks Inn in Geldeston. - Credit: Locks Inn

Pirates

The Pirates are back with a live action water show this Easter.

A whole month of swashbuckling fun with 'Pirates Live 2022' at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth kicks off on April 2.

Book your seats via https://hippodromecircus.co.uk/pirates-live or call 01493 738877.

Treasure hunt

The first event of the year at the East Anglia Transport Museum in Carlton Colville will see an Easter celebration with fun for all the family.

A free treasure hunt - ending in prizes for all the children who take part - will be held from noon to 4pm on April 16 and April 17.

The East Anglia Transport Museum in Carlton Colville. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

The popular museum's tram and trolleybus fleet will be running all day, along with the narrow-gauge railway and all the static exhibits.

Egg hunt

An annual Easter egg hunt will be held at the Pit Stop café and tennis courts in Southwold from 11.30am on Sunday, April 17.

The tricky twister will showcase his amazing balloon skills and magic along with a bouncy castle.

Gardens egg hunt

Fun for all the family is guaranteed as Somerleyton Garden’s Easter egg hunt returns.

Somerleyton Hall. - Credit: Somerleyton Hall

Held from 10am to 4pm, between April 15 and April 18, come along to the beautiful Somerleyton Gardens and seek out eggs left by the Somerleyton bunny.

With pre-booking required, visit www.somerleyton.co.uk/events/