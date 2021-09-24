Hunt for biker continues after cyclist seriously hurt in Lowestoft crash

Published: 4:54 PM September 24, 2021

The footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft, forms part of the Great Eastern Linear Park. - Credit: Mick Howes

Investigations are continuing after a woman cyclist in her 70s suffered serious injuries following a crash with a motorbike on a popular path in Lowestoft.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward after the woman was involved in a collision on the footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft.

Officers responded just after 5.10pm on September 7 to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the path that runs between Barnards Way and Rotterdam Road and forms part of the Great Eastern Linear Park.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance, after landing at Barnards Meadow in Lowestoft, with police cars also at the scene. - Credit: Archant

With a motorbike involved in a collision with two bicycles, it led to one of the cyclists – a woman in her 70s – being flown by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said that the woman - who is understood to have suffered a broken collarbone and shoulder - has since been released from hospital.

People using the footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Following the crash, people living close to and those regularly using The Trams path called for police to take action to the rising risk from joyriders.

Information to the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting crime reference 37/50627/21, on 101.