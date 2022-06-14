News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man in 20s released on bail after neglect arrest

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:48 AM June 14, 2022
Updated: 4:18 PM June 14, 2022
Two young girls were found on Crown Street West in Lowestoft.

Two young girls were found on Crown Street West in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A man has been released on bail after he was arrested in Lowestoft on suspicion of neglect.

The man had been arrested on suspicion of neglect after two toddlers had been found alone in a street yesterday morning.

Police launched an appeal after the two young girls - believed to be aged around three and less than 12 months old - were found in Crown Street West in Lowestoft about 9.30am on Monday.

The children - who were unharmed - were taken to Lowestoft police station as officers searched for the girls' family.

They were reunited by 11.30am as officers confirmed the girls' family had been found.

Later, a police spokesman said: "A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of neglect and he is being interviewed at Great Yarmouth police investigation centre."

On Tuesday, police said: “A man in his 20s who was arrested in Lowestoft on suspicion of neglect of two children was interviewed by officers yesterday and released on police bail.”

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

A pair have been banned from keeping animals after cats were found in very soiled conditions.

Pair banned from keeping pets after cats found in 'very soiled' conditions

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
pets corner oulton broad

Suffolk Live News

Police stop 44 drivers for motoring offences in three hours near Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Taylor Gee has been jailed for more than two years for drug offences.

Drug dealer ordered to pay back half of illegal earnings

Jane Hunt

person
Police patrol

Suffolk Live News

Woman charged with two Lowestoft burglaries

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon