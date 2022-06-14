Man in 20s released on bail after neglect arrest

Two young girls were found on Crown Street West in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A man has been released on bail after he was arrested in Lowestoft on suspicion of neglect.

The man had been arrested on suspicion of neglect after two toddlers had been found alone in a street yesterday morning.

Police launched an appeal after the two young girls - believed to be aged around three and less than 12 months old - were found in Crown Street West in Lowestoft about 9.30am on Monday.

The children - who were unharmed - were taken to Lowestoft police station as officers searched for the girls' family.

They were reunited by 11.30am as officers confirmed the girls' family had been found.

Later, a police spokesman said: "A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of neglect and he is being interviewed at Great Yarmouth police investigation centre."

On Tuesday, police said: “A man in his 20s who was arrested in Lowestoft on suspicion of neglect of two children was interviewed by officers yesterday and released on police bail.”