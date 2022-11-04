Ed Sheeran film crew help rescue missing woman near Lowestoft

A film crew shooting Ed Sheeran's latest music video have become unlikely heroes after helping to rescue a missing woman from the sea.

It happened last night (October 3) on Lowestoft North Beach where Sheeran and his team were spotted the day before filming the video for a track from his new album which will be released next year.

Officers were searching the beach throughout the night and were alerted to the woman in the water by the crew.

Ed Sheeran filming the new music video in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

Police found the woman in the sea in Pakefield and two officers were able to pull her out.

The woman was treated by ambulance and is now being supported medically.

A spokesman from Lowestoft police said: "Some great work overnight by neighbourhood response team four and one and safer neighbourhoods team three in locating a missing person.

Ed Sheeran filming the new music video in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

"Searches were carried out at Lowestoft North and South Beaches and we would like to thank the people who were filming with Ed Sheeran nearby as they helped convey officers across the beach and assisted.

"A female was eventually located in the sea in Pakefield and was pulled from the water by PC Thompson and PC Holland."

At about 10.30am on Wednesday (October 2), the crew were spotted filming close to the groynes and dunes near the Gunton Warren Nature Reserve in Lowestoft.

The Bad Habits singer was spotted sitting on a piece of driftwood, surrounded by a production crew, security and extras for the filming - against the backdrop of early morning dog walkers and a handful of people.

Production crews were said to have arrived on Gunton Cliff at around 5pm on Tuesday (October 1) - with speculation that filming for his next single had also taken place close to Southwold Pier.

With the filming continuing on Wednesday, a small crowd had gathered on north Lowestoft beach by lunchtime as locals clamoured to get a glimpse of the music icon.

Kaspar Goddard with Ed Sheeran in Lowestoft. - Credit: Kaspar Goddard

One lucky Lowestoft teen, Kaspar Goddard, even managed to bag a selfie with Sheeran.