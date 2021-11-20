'Ethan will be greatly missed' - tributes to teen who died after cycle crash

Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright. - Credit: Mick Howes

A football club has paid touching tributes to a teenager who died after a cycle crash with a van.

Ethan Wright, 16, was involved in a collision with a white van on Higher Drive, just off an alleyway opposite the Woods Loke West junction in Lowestoft about 10.05am on Wednesday, November 17.





The taped off alleyway at Woods Loke West and Higher Drive in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The teenager, from Lowestoft, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by the East Anglian Air Ambulance after the crash but he died in hospital a day later.

Police continuing investigations on Higher Drive in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Scenes of crime officers conducted investigations that saw the road blocked for more than six hours.

Police officers carrying out investigations on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 17 after a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a van on Higher Drive, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Suffolk police confirmed the death on Saturday evening.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Dozens of flowers were left at the scene of the crash on Saturday in tribute to a popular and "well respected" teenager.

Floral tributes left in memory of Ethan Wright. - Credit: Mick Howes

Among the many floral tributes left by family and friends were numerous heartfelt messages, describing Ethan as "one in a million" with "a beautiful soul" who had been "taken too soon."

The 16-year-old - a former Benjamin Britten Academy of Music and Mathematics student - had played more than 160 games at youth level for Waveney FC.

Waveney FC's club logo. Picture: Waveney FC - Credit: Archant

This weekend the club is honouring the popular teenager by holding a minute's applause at matches across Lowestoft, East Suffolk and Norfolk.

Floral tributes left in memory of Ethan Wright. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mark Gamble, chairman of Waveney FC said: “The club are very saddened to hear about the loss of our youth player, Ethan Wright, in such tragic circumstances.

"Ethan was a very happy, well liked and respected young person, who was very cheerful and always had a smile on his face, with the ability to light up any training session or match.

"Ethan began his football career with the club in the 2011/12 season playing for the U7 Panthers.

"He demonstrated tremendous commitment and loyalty to the club playing over 160 games throughout his youth football career, before progressing into the U17 and U18 teams this season.

"Ethan will be greatly missed around the club and our thoughts and condolences are with his family at this very difficult time.

"As a mark of respect, all of the club's teams will observe a minutes applause over the weekend.”

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision and from those driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle."

Call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference CAD 98 of November 17, on 101.