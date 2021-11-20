News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

'Ethan will be greatly missed' - tributes to teen who died after cycle crash

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:47 PM November 20, 2021
Updated: 8:51 PM November 20, 2021
Touching tributes Ethan Wright

Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright. - Credit: Mick Howes

A football club has paid touching tributes to a teenager who died after a cycle crash with a van.

Ethan Wright, 16, was involved in a collision with a white van on Higher Drive, just off an alleyway opposite the Woods Loke West junction in Lowestoft about 10.05am on Wednesday, November 17.


The taped off alleyway at Woods Loke West and Higher Drive in Lowestoft.

The taped off alleyway at Woods Loke West and Higher Drive in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The teenager, from Lowestoft, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by the East Anglian Air Ambulance after the crash but he died in hospital a day later.

Police continuing investigations on Higher Drive in Lowestoft.

Police continuing investigations on Higher Drive in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Scenes of crime officers conducted investigations that saw the road blocked for more than six hours.

police investigations Higher Drive Lowestoft

Police officers carrying out investigations on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 17 after a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a van on Higher Drive, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Suffolk police confirmed the death on Saturday evening.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Dozens of flowers were left at the scene of the crash on Saturday in tribute to a popular and "well respected" teenager.

Floral tributes left in memory of Ethan Wright.

Floral tributes left in memory of Ethan Wright. - Credit: Mick Howes

Among the many floral tributes left by family and friends were numerous heartfelt messages, describing Ethan as "one in a million" with "a beautiful soul" who had been "taken too soon."

Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright.

Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright. - Credit: Mick Howes

The 16-year-old - a former Benjamin Britten Academy of Music and Mathematics student - had played more than 160 games at youth level for Waveney FC.

Waveney FC's club logo. Picture: Waveney FC

Waveney FC's club logo. Picture: Waveney FC - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage cyclist dies after collision with van
  2. 2 Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van
  3. 3 Teenager accused of throwing flashbang grenade and waving imitation gun in town centre
  1. 4 Cyclist smashes car window and steals cash during theft
  2. 5 'A long way to go' - Family in temporary home following maggots ordeal
  3. 6 Man jailed for raping Lowestoft woman after she fell over
  4. 7 The Coach House launches its new food and drink service
  5. 8 'A real boost': Transport museum lands £25,000 boost
  6. 9 'Ethan will be greatly missed' - tributes to teen who died after cycle crash
  7. 10 “Clay saved my sanity” meet the man bringing Lowestoft porcelain back

This weekend the club is honouring the popular teenager by holding a minute's applause at matches across Lowestoft, East Suffolk and Norfolk.

Floral tributes left in memory of Ethan Wright.

Floral tributes left in memory of Ethan Wright. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mark Gamble, chairman of Waveney FC said: “The club are very saddened to hear about the loss of our youth player, Ethan Wright, in such tragic circumstances.

"Ethan was a very happy, well liked and respected young person, who was very cheerful and always had a smile on his face, with the ability to light up any training session or match.

Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright.

Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Ethan began his football career with the club in the 2011/12 season playing for the U7 Panthers.

Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright.

Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright. - Credit: Mick Howes

"He demonstrated tremendous commitment and loyalty to the club playing over 160 games throughout his youth football career, before progressing into the U17 and U18 teams this season.

Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright.

Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Ethan will be greatly missed around the club and our thoughts and condolences are with his family at this very difficult time.

Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright.

Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright. - Credit: Mick Howes

"As a mark of respect, all of the club's teams will observe a minutes applause over the weekend.”

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision and from those driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle."

Call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference CAD 98 of November 17, on 101.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

banksy artwork gone

'Golden opportunity missed' - Disappointment after Banksy removal

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
hog hotel new managers

Family-run boutique hotel welcomes new management in town

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Workers at the Banksy mural on London Road North in Lowestoft on Sunday, November 14.

'It came out with a judder' - Banksy mural removed from wall in Lowestoft

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A new Tesco Express has opened in Lowestoft town centre today.

New Tesco Express opens in town centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon