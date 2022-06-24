Joy for Trawlerboys as 'leader' Hinton becomes third summer signing

Lowestoft Town FC have completed their third summer signing as they return to training ahead of the new Pitching In Isthmian League One North season.

Blues boss Jamie Godbold has today expressed delight after sealing the signing of former Dereham Town skipper David Hinton.

With the 2022/23 campaign set to kick off on August 13, The Trawlerboys have sealed their third new recruit - following on from the captures of talented attacking midfielder Kyle Haylock and the return of fans favourite Rob Eagle in the past fortnight.

Central midfielder Hinton, 31, racked up more than 150 appearances in the league and cups for The Magpies.

After first playing for Dereham in the Ryman League Division One North, and more recently skippering the side in the Isthmian League North Division, last season he played 36 times in the division that Lowestoft will be playing in this campaign.

New Lowestoft Town FC signing David Hinton. - Credit: Lowestoft Town FC

A delighted Jamie Godbold said: "I'm really pleased.

"I watched Dereham at Carrow Road in the Norfolk senior cup final against Mulbarton in May and Hints stood out.

"He has always had really good energy.

"Even when I used to play against him - back in the day - he had fantastic energy.

"He is a leader on the pitch, having been Dereham captain and he brings leadership, experience and energy to us.

"We have lost experienced players in Jarv, Tanny and Wilkinson - who has now joined Stowmarket - so it was important in our recruitment to replace them with men.

"With Hints and Eags now joining that is a boost as it is important to bring in experienced players to help support our younger lads.

"We are still looking to add to the group, with a few things in the pipeline.

"People are now having to make decisions as pre season training starts.

"We now have some really good options in centre midfield - Sam Johnson, Owen Murphy, Henry Pollock and Owen Lane - alongside the latest two signings.

"That is great, as we also have people who can play a variety of roles in midfield."

With The Trawlerboys preparing for their first friendly match against Waveney next Friday evening ahead of the new 2022/23 campaign, Lowestoft’s place in the Pitching In Isthmian League One North division was ratified at the league’s annual meeting at the weekend.

Godbold's men were being put through their paces as they returned to training last night (Thursday).

And a familiar face has returned to Crown Meadow to get the squad “back up to speed” - as former Lowestoft academy graduate and first team player, Cion Wren, has joined the backroom staff for the coming season as the club's new strength and conditioning coach.

Godbold said: "The first session back was on Thursday night, and it was great to be back.









"People were in good spirits and looking forward to the challenges of the season ahead.

"Numbers were OK, given it is still early in pre season, and Cion was really good value in the opening session.

"It has been a while since we've had that expert in his field, and it is great Cion is helping with developing the players' physical side."

Ahead of the opening pre-season friendly game next Friday, and a further two training sessions next week, Godbold said: "We start off the friendly matches each year against Waveney, and the intention is that we will go into the game with a big squad, as we look to get 45 minutes out of everyone and use the younger lads who deserve an opportunity to wear the first team shirt.

"It is an opportunity for them to give me something to think about."

The Blues boss also confirmed that central defender Harry Knights has left the club, as he was keen to "stay at step three" and is understood to now be close to joining Needham Market.

Godbold added: "It is a big blow to lose Knightsy, particularly at a time when I felt that he performed really, really well and built up a really good defensive partnership with Travis.

"Centre half is now a big priority for us - as last year we had Trav, Tanny, Knightsy and Tai in there.

"That is a priority position for us now."

The Blues boss revealed that after a long injury lay off, Owen Murphy was back in training and had "hit the ground running," while fellow long term injury absentee Sam Johnson is still in the midst of recovery.

Godbold added: "Hopefully he will be ready to return by the start of the new season."







