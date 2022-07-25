Man arrested for alleged neglect of toddlers faces no further action

Two young girls were found on Crown Street West in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A man arrested on suspicion of neglect after two toddlers had been found alone in a street will face no further action.

A police investigation had been launched after two young girls - believed to be aged around three and less than 12 months old - were found on Crown Street West in Lowestoft at about 9.30am on Monday, June 13.

The children - who were unharmed - were taken to Lowestoft police station as officers searched for the girls' family.

They were reunited within the space of two hours as officers confirmed the girls' family had been found.

Later, police said: "A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of neglect of two children."

He was interviewed by officers and later released on police bail until Monday, July 11.

This week, a police spokesman said that there was "no further action to be taken" against the man.