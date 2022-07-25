News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man arrested for alleged neglect of toddlers faces no further action

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:01 AM July 25, 2022
Two young girls were found on Crown Street West in Lowestoft

Two young girls were found on Crown Street West in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A man arrested on suspicion of neglect after two toddlers had been found alone in a street will face no further action.

A police investigation had been launched after two young girls - believed to be aged around three and less than 12 months old - were found on Crown Street West in Lowestoft at about 9.30am on Monday, June 13.

The children - who were unharmed - were taken to Lowestoft police station as officers searched for the girls' family.

They were reunited within the space of two hours as officers confirmed the girls' family had been found.

Later, police said: "A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of neglect of two children."

He was interviewed by officers and later released on police bail until Monday, July 11.

This week, a police spokesman said that there was "no further action to be taken" against the man.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The man in an incident at Berry M&H near Beccles

Man who died in industrial incident at plastics factory named

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright, 16, from Lowestoft. 

'Amazing' Ethan, 16, died in crash with van, inquest hears

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A fire has caused severe disruption to rail services between Norfolk and Suffolk

Train services blocked after large fire spreads to rail embankment

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A truck transporting a car perched on top of a skip was stopped by police for travelling with an insecure load in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

'Worst game of Jenga' - Police stop truck with car on top of skip on A12

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon