First Light Festival set for long-awaited return

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 8:57 AM June 18, 2022
Some of the crowds at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft in 2019.

First Light Festival returns at noon on Saturday, June 18 - Credit: Mick Howes

First Light Festival is back, with thousands of visitors expected to descend on Lowestoft's South Beach today for the 24-hour extravagansa.

The festival, which attracted crowds of around 30,000 for its first outing in 2019, returns at noon on Saturday, June 18, and runs throughout the night.

East Point Pavilion will open in Lowestoft on June 18.

The newly renovated East Point Pavilion will open in Lowestoft on June 18. - Credit: Mick Howes

It will also see the reopening of East Point Pavilion, which has been refurbished by First Light CIC over the past six months.

Now an exciting new venue for food and drinks, the hall will play host to feature traders Black Dog Pizza, Oishii Kitchen and Tres Hermanas, while the popular Sir Toby's Beers will run the venue's bar.

Read more: First look as 'vibrant' new seafront food hall prepares for unveiling

Genevieve Christie, the director of First Light Festival in Lowestoft

Festival director Genevieve Christie - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

With organisers promising an "amazing 24 hours", there is plenty to enjoy over the weekend.

Festival director Genevieve Christie said: "This is a festival unlike any other and I am thrilled with the programme - it is a really varied programme with something on offer for everybody."

There are more than 140 things to see, hear and join in with over the weekend.

It includes the return of the "beloved" Pakefield Man, while other installations include John Christie's Wheel - featuring flags from around the globe, and Airtech's 100ft Spike.

Read more: First Light Festival 2022: 'Come together and reunite' on the beach

Luke Wright

Bungay poet Luke Wright has curated the festival's inaugural First Word programme - Credit: Emily Fae

Renowned chef Nicola Hordern kicked off proceedings last night with the first of three beach feasts, while the Planet Positive zone will feature talks with experts on climate change, science, nature and our planet.

Visitors can also dance, create their own Greetings from Lowestoft postcard or try life drawing.

There will also be an extensive First Word programme, featuring stars in spoken word, theatre, comedy and story-telling.

Read more: First Light Festival 2022: What's on?

First Light Festival headliner LTJ Bukem

DJ LTJ Bukem will headline the Sunlight Stage - Credit: First Light Festival

There will also be music performances split across multiple stages, including the New Dawn Stage, which will host a number of rising stars throughout the weekend.

The Sunlight Stage will host the majority of cross-genre acts, including DJ Les Spaine and headliner LTJ Bukem.

Read more: First Light Festival 2022: Your guide to music performances

first light festival

Eddie Lambert, four, front, with Maya Day, five, and Elliott Barnard, four, inside the dragon on the beach at Lowestoft's First Light Festival in 2019. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

With thousands of visitors expected, guests are asked to use public transport, walk or cycle to get to Lowestoft.

Frequent train services will be running between Lowestoft and Norwich and Ipswich, including a late service.

Read more: First Light Festival 2022: How to get to Lowestoft

